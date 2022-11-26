Eight smuggled vehicles seized

LAHORE:The Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (I&I)-Customs, Regional Office, Lahore and range office Gujranwala seized eight smuggled vehicles valuing Rs90 million.

On the directives of Saima Shahzad, Director – I&I-Customs, Anti-smuggling / Car Cell unit led by Ch Rizwan Bashir Kalair, Addl Director – Customs and Ali Asad, Dy Director impounded six high end luxury smuggled vehicles that were brought to Lahore and Gujranwala by smuggling mafia and were plying with fake registration numbers. The team conducted operations on a tip-off and shifted the impugned smuggled vehicles to the warehouses of I&I-Customs. The customs officer said that a gang involved in organised smuggling of vehicles was busted and their accomplice namely Farasat Ali was arrested.