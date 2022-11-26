480kg tainted red chilli discarded

LAHORE:An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 480kg of tainted red chilli during a raid on the spices manufacturing factory on Sheikhupura Road.
PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the competent authority took action against the food business operator (FBO) after finding substandard colours and harmful ingredients in the spices. He said that the raiding team also witnessed the poor cleanliness arrangements and violation of the packing regulations. The director general requested people to buy packed spices and ensure to read the writing on the label before purchasing any foodstuff.
