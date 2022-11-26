Case against Captain (retd) Safdar adjourned

LAHORE:A magisterial court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a hate speech case against Captain (retd) Safdar, husband of PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, by January 16.

The court suspended arrest warrants for Safdar after he appeared before the court. Captain Safdar in his statement before the court said that whatever he said in the local gathering was under the constitutional limits and false charges had been imposed on him.

The court has been adjourned as the co-accused was not present. The police had registered a case against Safdar last year on charges of hate speech and inciting people for violence.