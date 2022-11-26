10 more Mother & Child Hospitals being built in Punjab: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that ten more Mother and Child Hospitals were being built in Punjab province. She said this during her visit to recently inaugurated Mother and Child Block at Ganga Ram Hospital here on Friday.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Inayatullah Lak, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Athar and other professors were also present on this occasion.

Dr Yasmin made a detailed visit to emergency, operation theaters, waiting areas, post-operation rooms and other departments and inquired about the admitted patients. Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and Dr Athar informed the details about the medical facilities provided to the patients in the block. Talking on this occasion, Dr Yasmin said that Imran Khan fulfilled his promise to build a Mother and Child Block in Ganga Ram Hospital. She added the patients were being provided excellent medical facilities in the Mother and Child Block.

She further said the first priority of the government was to provide good medical facilities to the patients in the public hospitals of province. She also congratulated all the officers concerned and administration for the successful activation of the Mother and Child Block.

UROCON 2022 moot: Hormone Lab and Diagnostic Centre CEO Dr Muhammad Khalid Friday said we are committed to providing state-of-the-art diagnostic health services to people in Pakistan.

According to a press release Hormone Lab is one of the few labs in the country which along with other tests is performing kidney transplant testing which has a direct role on the survival rate and success of the transplant procedure.

This was stated by Dr Muhammad Khalid and Dr Mohammad Naseem at the inaugural session of a 3-day conference ‘‘UROCON 2022’’.