Police search shops, hotels in different areas

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) on Friday searched 33 shops, three hotels, and 11 houses in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to a police spokesman, police launched search operations in different city areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah and Naseerabad police stations.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and women police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and searched 11 houses, 33 shops, and three hotels, besides checking the particulars of dozens of tenants.

Over 100 persons were also checked during the operations, he added. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.