Six injured in road accident

LAHORE: Six people, including four children, were injured in an accident on Lahore Sialkot Motorway, near here on Friday. Police said two vehicles collided with each other and six people received severe injuries.
On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Services Hospital. The injured were identified as Abdul Hadi, 7, Umer, 10, Imran, 44, Shahzaib, 14, Hafiz, 35 and Meerab,12.
