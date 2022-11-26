Wheat seeds distributed among farmers

JAMRUD: Frontier Corps (FC)-North distributed wheat seeds to farmers in Tirah valley on Friday.

The wheat seeds were distributed for 850 acres of land to 1,600 farmers in Tarkhoks village in remote area of Tirah in Khyber district.

According to the officials of FC North, the wheat seeds were distributed in the resettlement area, which would result in the best wheat harvest in the Tirah Valley this year, while the cultivation of the crop will also increase as the seed is of good quality.

The certification of this seed has been done by the Department of Agriculture. In addition, FC North officials said they were also distributing various items of daily use in various areas in Tirah Valley, with the support of various non-governmental organisations.