Govt focusing on providing relief to people: Amir Muqam

BISHAM: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Friday said the coalition government was focusing on improving governance to provide relief to the people.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the regional office of the Utility Stores Corporation here. He said the next general election would take place at its due time as the incumbent government would continue to work and complete its remaining tenure.

Amir Muqam condemned former prime minister Imran Khan’s diatribe against the state institutions. He said that Imran Khan was interested in getting power at the cost of hurting the interests of the country.

The adviser said that the former prime minister was undermining the country’s interest for his political goals. He said that Imran Khan conspired to make the appointment of the army chief controversial, but he could not succeed in his designs. He added Imran Khan defamed those who had helped bring him to power. He said that Imran Khan wanted a clash between the state institutions.

Amir Muqam said the PTI leader wanted to bring an army chief of his choice, but he failed to do so. He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government was striving to work for the wellbeing of the people and to revive the economy.

He said that the nation should stand united and reject the so-called narrative of the ones, who were bent on creating unrest and instability in the country.

Amir Muqam said that the people supporting Imran Khan would soon come to realize their mistake and they would stop lending support to him.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam inaugurated the Shangla Regional Office of Utility Stores Corporation. He also inaugurated several projects of Wapda.