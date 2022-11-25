Palestinians return body of Israeli teen killed in West Bank

DALIT AL-CARMEL, Israel: The body of an Israeli teenager snatched by Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank was returned to his relatives on Thursday, following intense talks to avoid an escalation of violence.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid had on Wednesday threatened tough reprisals against those who had taken the body of Tiran Fero, a 17-year-old Israeli Druze who was critically wounded in a car accident a day earlier.

The Israeli military said his body was released “as a result of the efforts of the security forces and in coordination with the Palestinian authorities.” The abduction from a Jenin hospital was not immediately claimed by any particular group, but local sources told AFP that Palestinian militants were holding the body in the city´s refugee camp where various factions are present.