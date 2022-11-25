Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in the cold and dark

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine battled on Thursday to reconnect water and electricity services to millions of people cut off after Russia launched dozens of cruise missiles that battered Ukraine´s already crippled electricity grid.

The energy system in Ukraine is on the brink of collapse and millions have been subjected to emergency blackouts over recent weeks after systematic Russian bombardments of the grid. The World Health Organisation has warned of “life-threatening” consequences and estimated that millions could leave their homes as a result.

Twenty-four hours after the Russian strikes smashed Kyiv, city officials said 70 percent of homes were still suffering emergency outages but that water services had been fully restored. “Energy companies are making every effort to return (services) as soon as possible,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier.

The strikes knocking out electricity come at a precarious time, with winter setting in and temperatures in the capital hovering just above freezing. Ukraine accused Russian forces of launching around 70 cruise missiles as well as drones in attacks that left 10 dead and around 50 wounded.

But Russia´s defence ministry denied striking any targets inside Kyiv and said damage in the capital was caused by Ukrainian and foreign air defence systems. “Not a single strike was made on targets within the city of Kyiv,” it said.

Moscow´s is targeting power facilities in an apparent effort to force capitulation after nine months of war that has seen Russian forces fail in most of their stated territorial objectives. “The way they fight and target civil infrastructure, it can cause nothing but fury,” said Oleksiy Yakovlenko, the chief administrator at a hospital in the eastern Ukraine city of Kramatorsk.

But even as blackouts there become more frequent, Yakovlenko said his resolve was unwavering. “If they expect us to fall on our knees and crawl to them it won´t happen,” Yakovlenko told AFP.

The wave of attacks on Ukraine´s grid come as Russian troops suffer a wave of battlefield defeats. This month they withdrew from the only regional capital they had captured, destroying key infrastructure as they retreated from Kherson in the south. Ukraine prosecutors said on Thursday authorities had discovered a total of nine torture sites used by the Russians in Kherson as well as “the bodies of 432 killed civilians”.