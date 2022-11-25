Kim Jong Un’s sister slams ‘idiot’ S Korean president

SEOUL: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has described South Korea´s president and government as “idiots” and a “faithful dog” of the United States, state media reported on Thursday.

Kim Yo Jong´s vitriol follows Seoul this week saying it was considering fresh unilateral sanctions on the North over recent missile tests, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch last week.

“This disgusting act shows more clearly that the south Korean group is a ´faithful dog´ and stooge of the US,” Kim said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“I wonder what ´sanctions´ the south Korean group, no more than a running wild dog on a bone given by the US, impudently impose on the DPRK,” she said, using the acronym of the North´s official name. “What a spectacle sight!” Pyongyang always refers to South Korea with a lowercase “s”, an apparent sign of disrespect.