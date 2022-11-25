 
Friday November 25, 2022
SMIU needs more money

By Our Correspondent
November 25, 2022

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University, in its 27th syndicate meeting held on Thursday, observed that the provincial government had provided sufficient funds to the university during the fiscal year 2022-23, but it needed more financial support to carry out research and development work.

