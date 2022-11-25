SSWMB to put up signboards showing each district’s limits

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Thursday decided to place signboards indicating the ending limits of each district to avoid confusion during the cleaning process.
It was decided by newly appointed Managing Director SSWMB Imtiaz Ali Shah during held a meeting with the officials and contractors of the board on Thursday. Shah was told some districts were not being cleaned properly due to a shortage of machines, dustbins, rickshaws, and sanitary workers. He directed private contractors to increase their fleets of machinery, rickshaws, and sanitary workers for fast and efficient cleaning and directed them to provide sanitary workers with all the safety gadgets as per the rule. It was also decided in the meeting that portable compactors would be used in District Central to reduce the volume of garbage.
