CTD operation cells merged into new unit

The Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department Operation-I and Operation-II have been merged into one unit and a new cell has also been created.

According to a notification issued by the additional inspector general of police, the setups of Operations-I and Operations-II had been renamed as Operations, CTD, Karachi, including all logistics such as transport and staff, with immediate effect. The Operations setup would station at the Civil Lines, CTD, Karachi.

The notification further reads that in compliance of decision taken in the meeting of the Apex Committee on the National Action Plan held on March 7, this year, under the chairmanship of the prime minister of Pakistan, Task Reference, a new cell namely ‘Anti-Extremism Enforcement Cell’ was created under the supervision of the SSP Operations CTD with immediate effect. The setup would station at defunct Operations-II, CTD office at Garden Headquarter.