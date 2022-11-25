ID cards of 2,029 absentee teachers, other staffers blocked

The School Education and Literacy Department on Thursday took action against absentee teachers and employees on directions from Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Shah.

According to the education minister’s media coordinator, Atif Hussain Vighio, the ID cards of 2029 absent teachers and employees of have been blocked. As many as 465 teachers and other employees are from Qamber Shahdadkot.

The teachers whose IDs have been blocked include primary school teachers and junior school teachers. The non-teaching staffers include assistants, lab attendants, watchmen, deputy messengers, watchmen and other cadre employees. The absentee teachers and employees will be fired from their jobs.