Friday November 25, 2022
Lahore

Urologists' moot

By PR
November 25, 2022

LAHORE:An inaugural ceremony of the 22nd annual international urological meeting of urological surgeons (Lahore chapter) is being held at 7 PM at a local hotel today (Friday).More than 20 global experts and 1,000 delegates will attend the moot. The event is aimed at spreading awareness in people about urological care.

