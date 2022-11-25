Urologists’ moot

LAHORE:An inaugural ceremony of the 22nd annual international urological meeting of urological surgeons (Lahore chapter) is being held at 7 PM at a local hotel today (Friday).More than 20 global experts and 1,000 delegates will attend the moot. The event is aimed at spreading awareness in people about urological care.
