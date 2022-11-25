Moot on endocrinology

LAHORE:A seminar on endocrinology was organised by Medicine Department of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore on Thursday.

Prof Shalet, Honorary Consultant Endocrinologist at the Christie Hospital, Manchester and Emeritus Professor of Endocrinology at the University of Manchester, and Dr Asad Rahim, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist at University Hospitals Birmingham, were the guests of honour.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Shamsa Humayun, Registrar Prof Muhammad Nadeem, Deans Prof Muniza Qayyum, Prof Munazza Iqbal, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Prof Muhammad Naeem Afzal, Prof Bilqees Akhtar, Prof Khadija Irfan, Dr Bilal Azim Butt, heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of under and postgraduate students participated.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said endocrinology is a very important field. The experts are discussing Growth Hormone Deficiency and Primary Hyperparathyroidism in Adults and Vitamin-D Deficiency.

Dr. Asad Rahim said vitamin D is very important for our body and its deficiency causes rickets in children. Prof Shalit said growth hormone deficiency occurs when the pituitary gland does not produce enough or stop the production of growth hormone.

Later, medals and certificates were distributed among the students, who secured positions in the Poster Competition arranged by the Director of ORIC Department, Dr Azra Mehmood. Tehniyat Iqbal from Final Year MBBS got first position, Umira Ahmed and Arij Fatima from Final Year MBBS secured joint second position, while Faqiha Nasir from Final Year MBBS obtained third position. Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal presented shields to the guests, while Professor Shamsa Ahmayun presented the vote of thanks.