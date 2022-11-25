Deserving private students to continue higher education

LAHORE:A meeting of Punjab University Academic Council chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi Thursday approved the recommendation to allow the deserving candidates to continue their higher education as private students in associate degree and masters programmes.

Previously, the candidates belonging to the middle-class and doing jobs to run their families were barred from obtaining higher education as private candidates under the new undergraduate policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), of which the VC took notice and decided to place the matter before the Academic Council.

The meeting was attended by deans of faculties, heads of departments and professors of the university. The meeting decided that this year private candidates would be able to take admission in associate degree and masters’ programmes.

The meeting decided that from the next year, the nomenclature of BS 5th semester after associate degree/14 years of education will also be replaced with the masters’ programme. Dr Asghar Zaidi said that thousands of private candidates would benefit from the decisions made in the meeting. He said that the vast majority of private candidates consisted of poor or middle class students. He said that the decision would give opportunity to those students to continue their education at graduate and masters level. He said that the deserving students were facing serious problems as the doors of higher education were closed under the new undergraduate policy.