New grading system to be introduced to judge students’ talent

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz has said that the examination boards of the province are starting a grading system to do away with the race of numbers among students so that true capabilities of the children can be set at the international standard.

Speaking at a meeting of Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Raja Yassir further said that the Punjab government was adhering to a comprehensive policy for the promotion of education in the province while implementation on various suggestions with regard to improving the performance of educational boards has been launched.

Raja Yassir stressed the need to eliminate the rote system. He added there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan but unfortunately our educational system was incapable of judging the performance of students in a better manner.

The children are only involved in their race to obtain numbers from Matric up to the Masters level and their creative abilities cannot be determined in the true sense, he added. The minister further said the IBCC has also decided to enforce a grading system instead of numbers in all the educational boards across Pakistan so that true abilities of hard working male and female students could be judged.