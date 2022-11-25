Rs4,073,705 approved for 28 cops treatment

Our correspondent
LAHORE:The Welfare Management Committee of Punjab police on Thursday approved the medical assistance of Rs4,073,705 for 28 personnel suffering from various disorders. According to details, a cancer patient constable of PHP Multan region was given more than Rs six lakh while Rs five lakh each were given to the families of two officials of Rawalpindi for cancer treatment. More than Rs one lakh per person was paid to 11 employees while the medical bills of the remaining employees were also paid.
A session of Welfare Management Committee was held under chair of Additional IG Finance & Welfare Farooq Mazhar at Central Police office, in which the final approval was given for the provision of funds to buy houses for the families of three martyred constables. DIG Headquarters Rai Babar Saeed and DIG Welfare participated in the meeting.
RPO Sheikhupura and Gujranwala had sent recommendations to the Central Police Office to provide houses for the families of Shaheed Constable Rizwan of Sheikhupura police, Shaheed Constable Imtiaz Ahmed of Mandi Bahauddin police and Shaheed Constable M Rizwan of Gujranwala. These houses will be provided to the families of three martyred constables at a cost of Rs13.5 million per person.
LAHORE:A robber was shot at and injured by the firing of his own accomplices in the limits of Mughalpura police on...
LAHORE:An inaugural ceremony of the 22nd annual international urological meeting of urological surgeons is being held...
LAHORE:A seminar on endocrinology was organised by Medicine Department of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore on...
LAHORE:The International Education Expo 2022 was held at Lahore College for Women University on Thursday.The Expo was...
LAHORE:LUMS hosted the ‘Pakistan@75’ Summit curated by the South Asia Centre of the London School of Economics and...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has reiterated that the rule of law and Constitution is the foremost...
Comments