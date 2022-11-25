Rs4,073,705 approved for 28 cops treatment

Our correspondent

LAHORE:The Welfare Management Committee of Punjab police on Thursday approved the medical assistance of Rs4,073,705 for 28 personnel suffering from various disorders. According to details, a cancer patient constable of PHP Multan region was given more than Rs six lakh while Rs five lakh each were given to the families of two officials of Rawalpindi for cancer treatment. More than Rs one lakh per person was paid to 11 employees while the medical bills of the remaining employees were also paid.

A session of Welfare Management Committee was held under chair of Additional IG Finance & Welfare Farooq Mazhar at Central Police office, in which the final approval was given for the provision of funds to buy houses for the families of three martyred constables. DIG Headquarters Rai Babar Saeed and DIG Welfare participated in the meeting.

RPO Sheikhupura and Gujranwala had sent recommendations to the Central Police Office to provide houses for the families of Shaheed Constable Rizwan of Sheikhupura police, Shaheed Constable Imtiaz Ahmed of Mandi Bahauddin police and Shaheed Constable M Rizwan of Gujranwala. These houses will be provided to the families of three martyred constables at a cost of Rs13.5 million per person.