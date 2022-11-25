CM grants Rs3m cheque, job to Tariq Teddy’s son

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Junaid Tariq, son of Tariq Teddy (late), and gave him a cheque for Rs3 million.

The chief minister announced giving Junaid Tariq an employment at CM Office from today. The CM announced establishing a trust for the welfare of deserving and destitute artistes. The special trust for the artistes will be established with a fund to the tune of Rs1 billion initially and a formal legislation will be made for establishing a special trust for the artistes in this regard.

A Board of Trustee has been constituted to ascertain the mode of disbursement of relief fund which will be headed by the chief minister. Secretary Information will be the Secretary of the Board of Trustee, Qavi Khan, Syed Noor, Sohail Ahmed, Nauman Ijaz, Javed Sheikh, Iftikhar Thakur, Qaisar Piya, Samina Ahmed, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and Thakur Lahori will be its members.

The chief minister has enhanced the monthly assistance of the artistes from Rs5,000/ to Rs25,000. The artistes meeting with the CM thanked him. Pervaiz Elahi consoled Junaid Tariq and expressed his affection by embracing him. The chief minister offered Fateha for the forgiveness of the departed soul. He stated that we deem our responsibility to look after family members of the artistes, adding that providing assistance to the artistes is not a favour to anyone as it is our collective responsibility. He lauded Tariq Teddy late for holding a distinctive place among his contemporaries. Junaid Tariq, son of Tariq Teddy late, thanked the CM and acknowledged that Pervaiz Elahi is a kind-hearted person having tender feelings for the poor.

US businessman: A delegation headed by Tahir Javed, a Pakistani-American businessman and leader of the Democratic Party, called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and appreciated the exemplary steps taken by him for public welfare in Punjab. Pervaiz Elahi-led Punjab government has done many years of work in three months, the delegation members said and added that he was setting new examples of public service by working day and night. They felicitated the CM for the agreement to declare Punjab and California as sister states. The delegation also invited the CM to visit the USA. The chief minister said that he had received a special message from Mr Chris R Holden, the head of the Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly and an invitation has also been given to visit California to sign the sister-state relationship agreement. The agreement will boost commercial, economic and business relations between Punjab and California. Similarly, bilateral relations will be promoted in the fields of education, health, IT, environment and culture while strengthening the mutual relations, he concluded. The delegation included Farooq Arshad, Zulfiqar Memon, Dr Nauman Tahir, Hasan Abrar, Mubeen Khawar and Saeed Chaudhry.

MARYAM MUKHTIAR: The chief minister said that martyred Maryam Mukhtiar enjoys the singular honour of being the first female pilot of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM termed her an asset, adding she was the brave daughter of the nation who achieved the highest status of martyrdom on this day in 2015. The death of a martyr is the regeneration of the nation, he maintained. Maryam Mukhtiar sacrificed her life in the line of duty and she is an example of bravery and courage for the country.

KASUR POLICE: Pervaiz Elahi congratulated the Kasur police for arresting the accused involved in molesting a girl during a robbery in Pattoki. The investigation team deserves accolades; he said and asserted that strict punishment would be awarded to the accused. The government will continue to provide support to the victim’s family as the elimination of crimes related to children and women is priority, he said. It should be noted that the police conducted a DNA test on 230 suspects in this case while investigating 598 and the DNA test match made it possible to identify the accused.