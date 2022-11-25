Eight held

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have rounded up eight criminals and recovered hashish, heroin, ice and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

The Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused involved in drug peddling and recovered 2,260 gram hashish, 630 gram heroin, 120 gram ice and one pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, Sangjani police arrested an accused and recovered one pistol with ammunition from his possession. Khanna police arrested an accused and recovered one pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, the Industrial Area police team arrested two accused and recovered one pistol with ammunition and 375 gram hashish from their possession. Noon police arrested an accused involved in illegal petrol selling. Furthermore, Shams Colony police arrested an accused involved in illegal gas filling. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.