Security for visiting England team reviewed

Islamabad : City Police Officer (CPO) Security Division Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming visit of the England cricket team, a police public relations officer said.

He said that overall security arrangements were discussed and reviewed in the meeting presided over by the CPO Security Islamabad which was also attended by the SSP (Security), Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and officials of other law enforcement agencies. It was decided in the meeting that the Islamabad Capital police would maintain complete coordination with Rawalpindi police to ensure foolproof security while the routes of the team would be monitored through digital technology and drone cameras.

More than 1200 personnel would be deployed on security while CPO (Security) would himself monitor all affairs pertaining to team security and to ensure the fool proof security of the guests. CPO Security Division Islamabad emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will take all possible measures for the security of the cricket team to maintain national dignity.

He ordered all the officers to conduct close liaison with different department officials. He said that the special branch will share important information with concerned higher authorities.