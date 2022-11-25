Operation launched in Swat against drugs

MINGORA: A month-long operation against drug addicts and beggars has been launched in the Swat district in light of the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai,

Assistant Commissioner Luqman Khan along with police, representatives of Umeed Rehab Centre and officials of the Social Welfare Department on Thursday carried out an anti-drug operation in various places at Swat.

At least 15 drug addicts were picked and shifted them to various rehabilitation centres for medical treatment.

An alleged heroin dealer was booked and legal action against him will take place accordingly.

Malakand Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said the drive against drug addicts was aimed at making Swat a drug-free zone, and it would not be limited to Swat but conducted in all districts of the division.

He said the drug addicts in the districts would be brought to rehabilitation centres to make them productive citizens.

The senior official added that arrested drug addicts would be kept at the rehab centres wherein they will be treated free of charge till their complete recovery.

The commissioner said the operation launched against beggars and drug addicts would continue for a month.