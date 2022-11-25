Officials inaugurate offices in Shangla

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed offices and a mosque in district police office at Alpuri in Shangla district.

The officials also reviewed the ongoing construction work on police infrastructure in the district headquarter, while they were briefed by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran regarding prevailing law and order situation in the area.

On arrival at police lines, a contingent of police presented them guard of honor and they placed floral wreaths on Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Meanwhile, the RPO presided over a meeting of the local elders at the DPO office. He said that Jirga was an element of Pashtun culture and keeping the importance of this societal mediation system, the forum of DRCs would be strengthened.