Steps taken to align education with contemporary needs: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that the provincial government had taken steps to align the education sector with contemporary needs and to ensure equal access of students to quality education.

“Launching of education card for the current academic year is a continuation of the efforts under which tuition fee of students are being waived in all government colleges,” he said in a statement here.

The chief minister termed the Education Card a unique project of the provincial government which would prove to be an encouraging initiative in promoting higher education in the province. The education card scheme is expected to benefit 244,000 students enrolled in government colleges throughout the province.

The scheme includes waiver of the entire tuition fee and will cost approximately Rs1 billion to the provincial exchequer.

Investment in human capital was of paramount importance and was one of the pivotal agendas of the incumbent government, he said, adding that visible steps had been taken in this regard to ensure promotion of Higher Education in the province.

The chief minister reiterated that the reforms and initiatives of the provincial government had started yielding results and public trust in government educational institutions had been restored.

Mahmood Khan said that a number of steps had been taken to ensure that the educational institutions in the province were made fully functional. In this regard, he said, 76 colleges have been upgraded whereas 37 new colleges have been established in the province to provide uniform access to educational opportunities.

“The establishment of Pak-Austria Fachhochshule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology at Haripur is another milestone achieved by the provincial government towards promotion of education in the sector of applied sciences as per contemporary needs,” he added.

Similarly, he said, the establishment of university campuses in various districts of the province has also ensured greater access to higher educational facilities.

Mahmood Khan said that Rs8 billion have been allocated in the budget of the current fiscal year for various developmental projects in the higher education sector.