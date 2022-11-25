FPCCI pins hopes on KP governor

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) felicitated its former president Haji Ghulam Ali for becoming new governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, urging him to make efforts for a charter of economy.

FPCCI president Irfan iqbal Sheikh said Ali had utilised his tenure as FPCCI president for betterment of the entire business, industry, and trade community.

He asked the new governor to use his business expertise and experience to take measures that could lead to signing of a charter of economy from all stakeholders in the country.

Mian Anjum Nisar, another former president of FPCCI, hailed the appointment of a former president of the apex trade body as a governor, hoping that Ali would use his position in the interest of the business community.

He called for efforts that could lead to employment generation, boost to commercial activities, facilitation to transit trade, emphasis on border trade, expansion of barter trade, and revenue generation.