Sky’s the limit

This letter refers to the article ‘Innovation for prosperity’ (November 23, 2022) by Dr Atta-ur-Rahman. The article is both timely and impactful. The article highlights the example of India, and how it has outperformed Pakistan in technology, science and innovation. If we are ever to catch up with our neighbour, we have to make education, particularly higher education, a bigger priority.
In addition, although we are not on the best of terms, we should try to seek help and cooperation from India. There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan, with the right focus and policies we can become a global powerhouse of innovation.
Dr Sher Mohammad Khan
Peshawar
