Slower than a snail

The performance of our country’s road repair authorities leaves much to be desired, creating immense hardships for commuters across Pakistan. A glaring example of their incompetence is the state of the Taxila-Hattar Road, which has been a shambles for quite some time.

Work started on the road long ago and after the completion of base road works, the repaired sections have been left uncarpeted. This presents great danger and discomfort for all drivers. The relevant authorities should try to at least move faster than a snail. Cheetah speed is too much to hope for.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad