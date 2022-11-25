Behind the spotlight

The media has been busy speculating about the COAS appointment and whether the PTI will come back to power. Amidst all this hullabaloo, the worries and problems of the people have become a sideshow. Our priorities are not in order and, with this approach, we cannot resolve the real issues faced by this country. Pakistan is still reeling from one of the worst natural disasters in world history, and yet, there are no major reports on how the rebuilding process is being undertaken.

We are running out of drinkable water, and although COP27 agreed that major polluters would compensate developing countries, we do not hear much about what exactly Pakistan will get in terms of compensation and how we plan to use the reimbursement. Apparently, the only concern we have is who is going to be the army chief and would the PTI take back the driver’s seat and how soon? Will former PM Sharif come to Pakistan? If yes, when? No one cares that if we fail to manage our real problems, the outcomes of none of these questions will matter.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton AB

Canada