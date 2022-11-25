 
November 25, 2022
National

Students protest teacher’s kidnapping

By Our Correspondent
November 25, 2022

PESHAWAR: A large number of students blocked the Warsak Road in protest after their teacher went missing from the Gulbahar area on Thursday. A police official said a teacher, Shan Ali was allegedly kidnapped from the Hussainabad locality of Gulbahar. The students of his school on Thursday boycotted the classes and later staged a protest on Warsak Road. They demanded an early and safe recovery of the teacher.

