Solidarity with armed forces Rallies held across country

PESHAWAR:A large number of rallies and pressers were held in different parts of the country on Thursday to pay tributes to the role of the armed forces in the country’s defence.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club MNA Haji Bazgul Afridi said those criticising the armed forces are playing into the hands of the enemy and the nation would not allow the country and its armed forces to be destabilised.

He said the people of the tribal districts stand side by side with the armed forces whose sacrifices brought peace to the disturbed areas. Afridi said certain new political forces have taken up the task to criticise the armed forces which is the proverbial ‘red line’ for patriotic countrymen who would never allow their image to be sullied. He said the trend of dragging the army into politics must now be shelved.

Meanwhile, a large number of rallies were held in different parts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Ghotki to express solidarity with the armed forces.

These rallies were taken out by elements of civil society, business groups and students and a large number of people attended the demonstrations and raised slogans in favour of the country’s armed forces. They strongly criticised the smear campaign against the armed forces and said those behind it are playing into the hands of the enemy forces.