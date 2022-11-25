IWMB team confiscates animal skin clothes

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) team on Thursday raided a store in Sector F-6 of the federal capital and confiscated outfits made from wild animal hides.
According to the IWMB spokesperson, the team had impounded warm clothing made from the skin of wild animals, which was prohibited as per the law, including mink, fox, tiger and rabbit. The apparels included sweaters, hats, jackets, neck wear and other accessories. He added that poaching of wildlife was a punishable offense in the federal capital.
