Awardseason: The 21st Lux Style Awards set the stage on fire

By Amina Baig

Lahore:The LSAs have long been the most exciting night for the fashion, music, film, and TV industries. Every year for the last 21 years, the LSAs have aimed to honor the best in class, the achievers, the successful.

Over the years the awards have recognized the achievements of the old guard and welcomed the new one. For the last two years, the event kept it low key due to the safety protocols demanded by the Covid outbreak. This year, the awards found themselves in Lahore, celebrating in an explosion of laughter, music and some incredible choreographed performances.

Hosted by Fahad Mustafa, Mansha Pasha, Osman Khalid Butt, and Tabesh Hashmi, the 21st LSAs opened with a rendition of the national anthem, performed by Abdul Wahab Bugti and Shehzad Roy.

The stage then paid tribute to the legendary Anjuman with a performance by Humaima Malick. And of course, style awards would be incomplete without a nod to the most stylish; the Style Icon trophy for 2022 went to model Fouzia Aman. “Many people say models have a short shelf life, this award is my answer to those people,” said the model as she accepted her award. A fun night, check out more details about the 21st Lux Style Awards in Instep on Sunday.