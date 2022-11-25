Robber shot at, injured

LAHORE: A robber was shot at and injured by the firing of his own accomplices in the limits of Mughalpura police on Thursday. Three robbers stormed into a general store and snatched Rs3.5 lakhs from the shopkeeper Bilal. The robbers fired shots at their way back, as a result, a bullet hit one of their own accomplices. The robbers dropped off their injured accomplice in hospital due to his deteriorating condition and fled.

Cop hit to death: A 29-year-old cop was killed by a speeding car near New Campus Underpasson Thursday. The victim identified as Tauheed Qadir was passing through New Campus underpass on a bike when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into his death. Police have registered a case against the car driver.

accidents: Around eight persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,060 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,108 were injured. Around 632 having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 476 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.