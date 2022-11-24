European Space Agency names five new astronauts

PARIS: The European Space Agency unveiled its new class of career astronauts on Wednesday, two women and three men from five different Western European countries.
The agency chose France´s Sophie Adenot, Spain´s Pablo Alvarez Fernandez, Britain´s Rosemary Coogan, Belgium´s Raphael Liegeois and Switzerland´s Marco Sieber out of more than 22,500 applicants.
At a ministerial council in Paris, the ESA also announced the first astronaut recruit with a physical ability, Britain´s John McFall, who will join a separate “parastronaut” programme. Adenot, 40, is an air helicopter test pilot with around 3,000 hours of flying experience.
Coogan, 31, has an astronomy doctorate from the University of Sussex. “I´m European but from the UK,” Coogan said at the ceremony. Though Britain has left the European Union, it remains in the ESA.
Switzerland´s Sieber trained as a paratrooper with the Swiss Special Forces Commando before becoming a helicopter rescue doctor. McFall works as a trauma and orthopaedic specialist in the south of England, the ESA said.
His leg was amputated after a motorcycle accident at the age of 18 and he went on to represent the UK as a Paralympic sprinter. There was one woman, Italy´s Samantha Cristoforetti, among the six astronauts selected in the ESA´s previous 2009 astronaut class, which also included Britain´s Timothy Peake and France´s Thomas Pesquet.
KABUL: Hundreds of loudspeakers have been installed in the Afghan capital to encourage worshippers to attend prayers,...
WASHINGTON: A record high of nearly 40 million children around the world missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021,...
STRASBOURG, France: The European Parliament website was hit by a cyber attack claimed by pro-Russian hackers shortly...
BEIJING: Schools and businesses closed, restaurants empty, and the fear of being locked down at any moment - the...
THE HAGUE: A deadly Dutch air strike on a civilian compound in Afghanistan in 2007 was unlawful, a court in the...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia´s king has called for royal rulers to meet on Thursday to resolve a political impasse that...
Comments