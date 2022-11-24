England add Rehan to Test squad

ISLAMABAD: Leicestershire leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has been officially added to England Test squad for the tour of Pakistan.

The 18-year-old, who has been with the Lions in their red-ball training camp in the UAE and is currently playing in the three-day warm-up fixture against the England Test squad in Abu Dhabi, has impressed coaches.

If selected during the three-match Test series, he will become the youngest player to play Test cricket for England, surpassing Yorkshire’s Brian Close, who represented them at 18 years 149 days against New Zealand in July 1949.

England Men’s red-ball Head Coach, Brendon McCullum, said: “We know he’s not the finished article and has raw potential, but Ben (Stokes), myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game. The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad.”

On Saturday, England will fly to Pakistan after their Test camp at the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. The first Test starts in Rawalpindi on December 1.