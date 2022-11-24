Central Punjab win Associations Championship

LAHORE: Central Punjab won the Cricket Associations Championship 2022-23 title with a comfortable 273-run victory over Southern Punjab at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, on the fourth and final day of the tenth and final round of the tournament on Wednesday.

Sindh defeated Balochistan by 368 runs at the NBP Sports Complex, Karachi, while Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 160 runs at the KCCA Stadium, Karachi.

Southern Punjab resumed their second innings at 45 for two in pursuit of their 456-run target. Left-arm spinner Ahmed Safi Abdullah took five wickets as Southern Punjab were bowled out for a paltry 182 in 51.1 overs. Sadaqat Ali took two wickets.

Wicketkeeper Maqbool Ahmed did not bat due to an injury. Opener Mohammad Basit top-scored for the losing side with 75 off 130 balls (10 fours).

Balochistan resumed their second innings at 108 for five in pursuit of a mammoth 593-run target set by Sindh. Opener Hazrat Wali fought a lone battle for the second time in the match. He scored 87 off 146 balls with the help of 14 fours and two sixes as Balochistan were bowled out for 224 in 50.1 overs to hand Sindh a thumping victory.

Mohammad Shahid took four wickets for 56 and Hasan Mohsin and Junaid Ilyas took two wickets apiece to spearhead their side to victory.

At the KCCA Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were set a 325-run target resumed their second innings at 26 for four. The Northern bowlers maintained their stranglehold to send their opponents packing for 164 runs in 67.5 overs. Nabi Gul with 50 (151 balls, three fours, one six) fought a lone battle for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shadab Majeed and Zaman Khan took three wickets each while Umer Khan and Aaqib Liaquat took two each.

Scores in brief:

Sindh 566 for 8 (declared), 154 overs (Saifullah Bangash 125 not out; Danish Aziz 119, Hasan Mohsin 100; Gohar Faiz 3-85, Jalat Khan 3-119, Tariq Jameel 2-139) and 119 for 3 (declared), 24 overs (Mohammad Taha 54, Muhammad Suleman 44; Gohar Faiz 1-18).