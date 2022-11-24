HEC chairman to lead Pakistan delegation at Singapore moot

Islamabad : The British Council announced that it would hold the Going Global Asia Pacific Conference from November 28 to December 1 in Singapore to provide a strategic forum for leaders in international education to share knowledge and build a global network to shape the future of higher education across the world.

According to it, the moot, the first regional edition of its flagship Going Global Conference, will mark 75 years of its presence in Singapore and its role in advancing the city-state’s growth story through its work in the English language, education, arts, and culture.

The conference will explore the theme of International Education in the United Kingdom (UK) and Asia Pacific region: How to pursue equity in an inequitable world – an especially pertinent topic at a time when disparities in educational opportunities are on the rise due to the global pandemic.

It aims to reimagine the future of education and build stronger, more inclusive, internationally connected education systems through the exchange of insight, learning, and ideas to benefit hundreds of millions of people across the UK and Asia Pacific region.

The conference will be opened by Maddalaine Ansell, Director of Education, British Council, and attended by Sir Steve Smith, the UK Government’s International Education Champion. It will cover key themes including the context for education in a changing world; Addressing gender gaps in higher education; Digital inclusion; How Higher Education Institutions can contribute to climate action, and many more.

The largest delegation at the Going Global Conference is from Pakistan with 15 vice-chancellors, led by Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed. Seven of the vice-chancellors, including six women, will speak at various sessions.