Islamabad : The third-day of the academic week, organised by the FBI­SE, featured national song competition in which the directorates of the educational institutions affiliated with the Federal Board participated.

According to the details, in the national song competitions, Manahil Fatima (Fazaiya Inter College, E-9, Islamabad) won the first place in the SSC level competitions, while Talha Hafeez (Fuji Foundation School and College, Rawalpindi) secured the second position and Maryam Sunny (FG Degree College, Lahore) was awarded the third position.

Similarly, in HSSC level national songs competition, Malaika Noor Shaikh (Imlah Foundation School College, Rawalpindi) won the first, Mah Noor (Bahria College Zafar Camp, E-8, Islamabad) the second and Usman Ahmed (SLS School, G-11/1) won the third position.