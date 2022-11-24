Police station building inaugurated

LAHORE:The state-of-the art newly built four-storey building of police station Gulshan Ravi was inaugurated by CCPO Lahore here on Wednesday. The CCPO inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities provided in the PS Gulshan Ravi. The building of PS Gulshan Ravi is comprised of four stories covering total area of around 03 kanals and 10 Marla with more than 20 capacious rooms.
