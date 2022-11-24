‘Extra-curricular activities key to students’ growth’

LAHORE:Extra-curricular activities do play an important role in the mental and physical growth of students. Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Abbas Bara stated this while talking to media on the second day of Annual Sports Day of a local school in New Garden Town on Wednesday.

Nadeem Abbas Bara lauded the school management for organising healthy activity for young students. “School management is giving equal attention to physical and mental health of students which is highly appreciable. Participation in sports activities built self-esteem in students,” he added. Leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ahmad Salman Baloch and Managing Director School M Yaseen Khan were also present on this occasion.