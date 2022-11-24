Book launched

LAHORE:The launching ceremony of a research-oriented book titled, “GM Syed and Dastan-e-Mohabbat” authored by Khadim Hussain Soomro was held here Wednesday.

Apart from the author of the book, Khadim Hussain Soomro, Prof Amjad Magsi, Manzoor Gillani and Yousaf Punjabi expressed their views about the book under discussion and lauded the author’s efforts. Speaking on the occasion, Soomro said that Syed’s message was of love. It was to create prosperity and harmony, co-existence and peace through love. Syed spread this noble message through his books and speeches. “Non-violence was the means of his political and cultural evolution. Had the politicians of the subcontinent understood GM Syed, millions of people would not have been massacred and their economic slaughter would not have taken place because of politics of hatred and violence,” Soomro maintained. “We can create a just and peaceful world, a better world by following his message,” he concluded.