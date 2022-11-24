Two fleeing robbers, citizen die in accident

LAHORE:A speeding bike driven by three robbers collided with a tractor-trolley in Badamibagh police area on Wednesday, leaving a citizen and two robbers dead, while a robber and a citizen were seriously injured.

Three armed robbers were on the run after committing robberies in Mughalpura, Fatehgarh, Tajpura and adjacent areas. Meanwhile, they came face-to-face with the Dolphin Squad near Gandi Bombian, Badamibagh area. The dolphin signaled the motorcyclists to stop, but they opened fire. Meanwhile, their speeding bike collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the service road, as a result of which two robbers died on the spot, while two citizens and one robber were seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where the citizen Ali Sher died. The spokesperson for the Dolphin Squad said that the stolen mobile phones, watches, money and firearms were recovered from the possession of the arrested robber. The injured citizen was also undergoing treatment in the emergency ICU due to excessive bleeding. Bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Two inmates die: Two inmates of the Camp Jail died in hospital on Wednesday. The deceased include 18-year-old Osama and 35-year-old Saber. According to jail sources, Osama was a resident of Mast Iqbal Road and Saber was a resident of Nawab Town. They were imprisoned in a drug case. Both the prisoners were drug addicts and they were shifted to Services Hospital due to deteriorating health condition. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary.

Two held for harassing girl: Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested two youths for harassing a girl in the market on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old domestic worker went to the market to buy goods when she was harassed by two youths. The boys kept forcing the girl to sit on the motorcycle. On the call of 15, police rushed to the spot and arrested Javed and Qadeer and registered a case against them on the complaint of the girl's brother.

accidents: Around seven persons died in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,153 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,199 were injured.

Around 619 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 580 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.