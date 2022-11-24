Police guard guns down two suspected robbers

Two alleged robbers were gunned down by a police guard of an assistant commissioner in Korangi on Wednesday. The suspects were believed to be involved in snatching flour bags during their distribution.

Saeed Ahmed and an unidentified man were shot dead in the Awami Colony police jurisdiction in the afternoon near Bilal Chowrangi. SHO Jamal Leghari said the police found the injured suspects after receiving information of the incident, but they died on the way to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said the Landhi AC was distributing flour bags among the poor under the Sasta Aata scheme, adding that four man on two motorbikes arrived on the scene and two of them jumped onto the truck carrying the flour bags to hold the staff hostage at gun point. The AC’s guard, Police Constable Amir, told the robbers to surrender, but they fired at him, so the PC returned fire and wounded two of them, while the other two escaped. Police seized a pistol and a dagger from the suspects and impounded their motorbike.