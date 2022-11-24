Alleged terrorist killed

LAKKI MARWAT: An alleged terrorist was killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Serai Naurang on Wednesday.

Police said that the terrorists opened fire on law enforcers when they tried to surround their hideout in the rural locality.

Consequently, Wahidullah, who was wanted by police in terrorism cases, was killed and his body was shifted to a local hospital, they maintained. They said that the LEAs personnel also recovered an SMG and bullets and launched a search for the fleeing terrorists.