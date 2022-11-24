Two PhD scholars defend thesis at KMU

PESHAWAR: Two PhD scholars of Khyber Medical University (KMU)’s Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, Dr Nabila Sher Mohammad and Dr Kulsoom Tariq, defended their PhD thesis in a public defense held on Wednesday.

The topic of Dr Nabila Sher Muhammad’s thesis was “Effects of Nutritional Supplementation on Cardio-Metabolic Biomarkers of Under-Weight Pre-Eclamptic Women; A Randomized Control Trial”. Her supervisor was Prof Dr Robina Nazli, while her external examiner was Prof Dr Mudassar Ahmad Khan and her internal examiner was Dr Ehtsham.

Similarly, Dr Kulsoom Tariq successfully defended her PhD thesis in Biochemistry under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr Sadia Fatima.

Her thesis topic was “Effects of High Energy Nutritional Supplementation on Appetite Regulators, Energy intake and Lipid Profile in Underweight Primigravida”.

Dr Kulsoom’s external examiner was Prof Dr Ubaidur Rahman and the internal examiner was Dr Ehtisham.

The department of Biochemistry of KMU-IBMS, headed by Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, has produced six PhDs so far.