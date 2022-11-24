Importance of voters’ registration highlighted

HANGU: A senior official on Wednesday underlined the need for registering one’s vote in order to exercise their right to vote in the elections.

Addressing a gathering at the Government Higher Secondary School Mohammad Khwaja, District Election Commissioner Asghar Khan said that the event was held with the view to create awareness among the students about the importance of registration as voters.

Shedding light on the importance of vote, he urged the students to register their votes in order to take part in the democratic process.

He said the people should wisely use their right to vote to elect their representatives so that they could solve their problems.

He added that taking part in the democratic process through casting one’s vote was necessary to boost democracy.

The official said the students, who had reached the age of 18, should get themselves registered to participate in the electoral process. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan had simplified the process for the registration of voters.

He said educated youngsters were an asset to the country as they would play a pivotal role in the development of the motherland.