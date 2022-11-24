KP govt rapped for clipping wings of LG reps

KALAYA: The elected councillors and chairpersons of the Local Government on Wednesday staged a protest against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government and demanded their rights to serve the people of their respective areas in the district.

A large number of councillors and chairpersons of various village, union and tehsils’ councils gathered at the Jirga Hall in Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai tribal district, and urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government annul the amendments to in the Local Government Act 2019 and restore the previous law for the local government system.

Tehsil councils’ chairpersons Mufti Tahir and Maulana Tariq led the protest rally and the jirga of elected councillors.

After the jirga, the LG representatives also staged a protest rally form the Kalaya headquarters to main road to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil councils’ chairpersons Mufti Tahir and Maulana Tariq, Maulana Masood Gul, Malik Sajid, Malik Zia and others said that KP government had usurped their rights by amending the Local Government Act 2019, which will not be accepted at any cost.