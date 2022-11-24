AJK president presides over meeting of Tajweed-ul-Quran Trust

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry presided over a meeting of Tajweed Al-Quran Trust at President's House on Wednesday.

On the occasion, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry was given a detailed briefing regarding the establishment of Tajweed-ul-Qur'an Trust, its aims and objectives, ongoing projects and the problems and difficulties faced by the institution.

Participants of the meeting also put forth various suggestions for the improvement of the trust. Addressing the meeting, the President AJK said that all available resources would be utilized for the teaching of the Holy Quran and the government would provide full support and help at all levels.

During the meeting, it was decided to increase honorarium from 11,500 to 16,500 of 1,770 readers. In addition, the appointment of chief reader was also approved. Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the ratio of income and expenditure of Tajweed-ul-Qur'an Trust should be maintained so that there was no obstacle or disturbance in the affairs of the institution.

On the occasion, the adviser to Azad Kashmir government on religious affairs, the finance secretary, the accountant general and others were also present.